Left Menu

Padma Shri awardee and former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid

Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr KK Aggarwal passed away on Monday due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 09:00 IST
Padma Shri awardee and former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid
Padma Shri awardee Late Dr KK Aggarwal (Photo/Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr KK Aggarwal passed away on Monday due to COVID-19. In a statement, Dr Aggarwal's family said that the senior cardiologist passed away at 11:30 pm on May 17, in New Delhi after a long battle with COVID-19.

"Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal (62) dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives," the statement read. The statement added that Dr Aggarwal "wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned".

"His spirit of spreading positivity in the direst of circumstances must be kept alive in each one of us. Let us remember him for his work and indomitable spirit. Kindly pray for the peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family," it added. Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max HealthCare, mourned the loss of his "friend and colleague" by remembering the verses of poet Mary Elizabeth Frye.

"Lost close friend and colleague, Dr K K Agarwal, to Covid Numb... Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there; I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sun on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain (Mary Elizabeth Frye)," Mithal tweeted. During the pandemic, Dr Aggarwal had been posting information about coronavirus infection and the black fungus in Covid-recovered patients on his Facebook page. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty log best single-day gains in 7 weeks; banking shares steal limelight

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest single-session gains in about seven weeks on Monday as investor optimism returned amid a consistent drop in new COVID-19 cases in the country.The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 848.18 poi...

Cricket-'Sandpapergate' returns to haunt Australia

Three years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into crisis, Sandpapergate has reared its head again following a suggestion that responsibility for the affair might run deeper than the three players punished...

Apollo Tyres gets NABL accreditation for outdoor regulatory testing

Apollo Tyres on Monday said it has become the first manufacturer in the country to get accreditation from NABL for outdoor regulatory testing.The company has been accredited with ISOIEC 17025 for the wet grip and coast by noise tyre tests o...

Light rain likely in Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.While the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021