Left Menu

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 09:12 IST
India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. The country's total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty log best single-day gains in 7 weeks; banking shares steal limelight

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest single-session gains in about seven weeks on Monday as investor optimism returned amid a consistent drop in new COVID-19 cases in the country.The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 848.18 poi...

Cricket-'Sandpapergate' returns to haunt Australia

Three years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into crisis, Sandpapergate has reared its head again following a suggestion that responsibility for the affair might run deeper than the three players punished...

Apollo Tyres gets NABL accreditation for outdoor regulatory testing

Apollo Tyres on Monday said it has become the first manufacturer in the country to get accreditation from NABL for outdoor regulatory testing.The company has been accredited with ISOIEC 17025 for the wet grip and coast by noise tyre tests o...

Light rain likely in Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.While the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021