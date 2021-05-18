COVID-19: Ladakh reports 130 fresh cases; 134 patients cured

With a single-day rise of 130 cases, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 16,582 on Tuesday, while 134 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recuperated, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,875, officials said.

Of the 130 fresh cases in the Union Territory, 104 were reported from Leh and 26 from Kargil, they added.

Of the 134 patients who recovered, 94 were in Leh while 40 were in Kargil, the officials said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,542 -- 1,277 in Leh district and 265 in Kargil district.

No fresh deaths were reported in the Union Territory. So far, 165 people -- 119 in Leh and 46 in Kargil -- have succumbed to the viral disease in Ladakh, the officials said.

