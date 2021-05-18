Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh reports 130 fresh cases; 134 patients cured

PTI | Leh | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:25 IST
COVID-19: Ladakh reports 130 fresh cases; 134 patients cured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With a single-day rise of 130 cases, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 16,582 on Tuesday, while 134 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recuperated, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,875, officials said.

Of the 130 fresh cases in the Union Territory, 104 were reported from Leh and 26 from Kargil, they added.

Of the 134 patients who recovered, 94 were in Leh while 40 were in Kargil, the officials said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,542 -- 1,277 in Leh district and 265 in Kargil district.

No fresh deaths were reported in the Union Territory. So far, 165 people -- 119 in Leh and 46 in Kargil -- have succumbed to the viral disease in Ladakh, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

When Chinas Zijin Mining paid 1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners.The companys pre-deal jitt...

Congress slams Centre on vaccine policy

The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a false image of the government is being built at the cost of Indian lives. Congress MP from Sri Anandpur ...

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriffs deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday for their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Today, I made the decis...

Russian spy chief denies SVR was behind Solarwinds cyber attack - BBC

Russias Foreign Intelligence Service SVR chief denied on Tuesday that his agency was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack, which led to the compromise of nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies. The United States a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021