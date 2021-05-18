Health News Roundup: Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots; India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. weekly deaths from COVID fall to lowest in 14 months

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 last week fell to their lowest in nearly 14 months and the number of new cases continued to decline for a fifth week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. Deaths for the week ended May 16 totaled 4,165, the lowest weekly death toll since March 2020, when the country reported 2,293 deaths. On average about 600 people died from COVID each day, down from a peak of over 3,000 deaths per day for most of January.

China's Clover says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response in mice

Chinese biotechnology company Clover Biopharmaceuticals said on Tuesday the modified version of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response against the original strain of the virus and some variants during animal testing. Clover said in a statement its vaccine candidate demonstrated a "neutralization" against the South African, Brazilian, and UK variants among mice.

U.S. administers 274.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 274,411,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 344,503,595 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. The agency said 157,827,208 people had received at least one dose, while 123,828,224 people are fully vaccinated.

UK ministers considering contingency plans for local lockdowns -the Times

British ministers are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Officials have drawn up plans modeled on the Tier 4 restrictions introduced last year, the paper said. People would be advised to stay at home and non-essential shops and hospitality would be closed if the variant was not brought under control, it added.

Biden to send 20 million doses of U.S.-authorized vaccines abroad for first time

President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use. The move marks a notable pivot from the White House as the administration seeks to use the country's vaccine supply as a diplomatic tool with the pandemic outlook brightening at home.

Australian PM stands firm on border closure due to COVID-19, as industries plea for reopening

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was still not safe to allow residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel overseas, as industries hit hard by the pandemic press for a faster reopening of international borders. "I understand that everyone is keen to get back to a time that we once knew. But the reality is we are living this year in a pandemic that is worse than last year," Morrison told reporters.

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million marks on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329. India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. The country's total caseload is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.

Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots

Taiwan is mobilizing its diplomatic corps to secure a speedier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines - a quest that has become more urgent since a sudden rise in domestic cases on an island that has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control.

New York lifts mask requirements for the vaccinated, California waits

New York state this week will drop face mask requirements in most public spaces for people vaccinated against COVID-19, conforming with the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said his state would keep its mask order in place for another month, despite the CDC's new recommendations.

Two-month-old Spanish baby saved by pioneering heart transplant

The life of a two-month-old Spanish girl was saved by pioneering surgery when doctors transplanted a small heart that had stopped beating from a donor with a different blood type, Hospital Gregorio Maranon said on Monday. "It was twice the magic," said Juan Miguel Gil Jaurena, head of children's cardiac surgery at the Madrid hospital, explaining that such techniques did not exist for young children three years ago and had never before been used on a baby so small.

