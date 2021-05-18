Left Menu

AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is developing guidelines to treat black fungus or Mucormycosis, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:56 IST
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is developing guidelines to treat black fungus or Mucormycosis, sources said on Tuesday. Cases of black fungus have been reported in the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, said the ministry.

It further stated that the disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment, seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles. It stated that the treatment of COVID-19 patients involves intake of drugs like dexamethasone, which suppress our immune system response. Due to these factors, COVID-19 patients face a renewed risk of failing the battle against attacks mounted by organisms such as mucormycetes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

When Chinas Zijin Mining paid 1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners.The companys pre-deal jitt...

Congress slams Centre on vaccine policy

The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a false image of the government is being built at the cost of Indian lives. Congress MP from Sri Anandpur ...

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriffs deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday for their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Today, I made the decis...

Russian spy chief denies SVR was behind Solarwinds cyber attack - BBC

Russias Foreign Intelligence Service SVR chief denied on Tuesday that his agency was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack, which led to the compromise of nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies. The United States a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021