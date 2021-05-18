Left Menu

DB Schenker partners with NGO for setting up an oxygen plant in Delhi hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:46 IST
Integrated logistics services provider, DB Schenker has taken a slew of initiatives including partnering with an NGO for setting up an oxygen plant in a Delhi hospital to support COVID relief efforts.

The company has also rolled out various employee-centric initiatives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The oxygen plant, which is being set up in Delhi, will assist in increasing the ICU and oxygen beds, D B Schenker said in a release on Tuesday.

The company is also providing COVID-19 insurance cover to all the employees and has introduced several health initiatives, said Vishal Sharma, CEO – Cluster India, and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker.

''DB Schenker in India is working with an NGO to set up an oxygen plant in a hospital in Delhi, having a total of 700 beds. The capacity of the plant would be 1,200 liters per minute which will assist to increase the ICU beds from 50 to 150, oxygen beds from present 370 to 620, thereby freeing up oxygen for an additional 250 beds,'' he said.

Recently, DB Schenker in the UK supported India with an urgent free-of-cost shipment of 375 oxygen concentrator units to the Indian Red Cross in Delhi, Sharma added.

Noting that these are challenging times for everyone, and there is a need to support each other to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, he said the company has launched a COVID task force with over 60 volunteers who are working to support the employees and their families with medical assistance.

''This includes the availability of beds, oxygen, diagnostics tests including RT-PCR, oxygen concentrators for those in need, and ambulances for the employees and their families," Sharma said.

In addition to this, other measures such as unlimited leaves for COVID self-care or for family members, COVID insurance policy for employees have been implemented, he said.

Most importantly, there is also a provision for COVID death cover which includes off-role employees as well, he said.

