India's coronavirus infections surged past the 25 million marks, while Italy shortened its COVID-19 curfew and U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* British ministers are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, The Times newspaper reported. * Italy approved a decree pushing back with immediate effect a nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. and easing other curbs in the regions where infections are low.

* Johnson & Johnson has cut by half expected deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union this week, an EU official told Reuters AMERICAS

* New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said * Venezuela's slow rate of vaccination means it could take up to 10 years for the country to be fully vaccinated, the president of the nation's Academy of Medicine said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Much-needed vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said, as the chip-producing island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases.

* A top medical organization has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics, saying hospitals are already overwhelmed. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Experts appointed by Tanzania's new president have declared COVID-19 vaccines to be effective and recommended joining the COVAX facility * Saudi Arabia plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Chinese biotechnology company Clover Biopharmaceuticals said the modified version of its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response against the original strain of the virus and some variants during animal testing.

* Europe's drug regulator recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at normal fridge temperatures to 31 days from five days. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, shrugging off worries about an increase in regional coronavirus infections and a subdued session on Wall Street, while inflation jitters helped push gold prices to three-month highs. * Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as a slow vaccine rollout and new infections hit spending on items such as dining out and clothes.

