Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:00 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's coronavirus infections surged past the 25 million marks, while Italy shortened its COVID-19 curfew and U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* British ministers are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, The Times newspaper reported. * Italy approved a decree pushing back with immediate effect a nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. and easing other curbs in the regions where infections are low.

* Johnson & Johnson has cut by half expected deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union this week, an EU official told Reuters AMERICAS

* New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said * Venezuela's slow rate of vaccination means it could take up to 10 years for the country to be fully vaccinated, the president of the nation's Academy of Medicine said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Much-needed vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said, as the chip-producing island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases.

* A top medical organization has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics, saying hospitals are already overwhelmed. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Experts appointed by Tanzania's new president have declared COVID-19 vaccines to be effective and recommended joining the COVAX facility * Saudi Arabia plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Chinese biotechnology company Clover Biopharmaceuticals said the modified version of its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response against the original strain of the virus and some variants during animal testing.

* Europe's drug regulator recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at normal fridge temperatures to 31 days from five days. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, shrugging off worries about an increase in regional coronavirus infections and a subdued session on Wall Street, while inflation jitters helped push gold prices to three-month highs. * Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as a slow vaccine rollout and new infections hit spending on items such as dining out and clothes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We have to pay lot of attention to rural, remote regions in second wave of COVID-19: PM Modi.

We have to pay lot of attention to rural, remote regions in second wave of COVID-19 PM Modi....

Taiwan to close schools, but rise in COVID-19 cases slows

Taiwan said on Tuesday that all schools would close until the end of next week, shifting classes online while the island tackles a spike in COVID-19 cases, even as the rate of increase slowed slightly.Taiwan has reported almost 1,000 new do...

Reopening optimism pushes European stocks closer to record high

European stocks neared record high on Tuesday on optimism around several countries easing economic restrictions, falling unemployment rate in the United Kingdom and strong earnings reports from companies.The pan-European STOXX 600 index ros...

Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021