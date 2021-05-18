Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,209 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,209 to 3,603,055, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 221 to 86,381, the tally showed.

