Hospital in Karnataka hands over wrong body to kin of deceased

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:22 IST
In a faux pas on the part of the staff of a private hospital on the outskirts of the city, the body of a wrong person was handed over to the relatives of a Covid-19 patient, who died at the facility.

The relatives of the 44-year-old man from Karkala were given the body of a person from Hosabettu, who also succumbed to the disease at the hospital.

The relatives noticed that the body was that of someone else only when they took it for cremation.

They immediately informed the hospital and sent back the body.

The hospital staff later handed over the right body to the relatives.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased man from Hosabettu had reached the hospital mortuary to collect the body only to find that it has been sent to Karkala.

Both the families have conveyed their embarrassment and grave concern over the negligence to the hospital management, sources said.

