Left Menu

K'taka govt requests Centre to set up Covid Care Centers with the assistance of DRDO

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:43 IST
K'taka govt requests Centre to set up Covid Care Centers with the assistance of DRDO

The Karnataka government has urged the Centre to consider setting up Covid Care Centers in the state with the help of the Ministry of Defence or Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In a a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the Department of Defence has a large land bank in Bengaluru and Belagavi, which is suitable for the said cause.

Referring to DRDO's initiative in setting up exclusive COVID hospitals and medical centers in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad, he said due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, hospitals here are facing tremendous pressure and overloaded.

Setting up of such covid treatment centers in Bengaluru and Belagavi will not only help patients in the region but will further ease the pressure on existing hospitals and medical professionals, Savadi noted and requested the Defence Minister to kindly consider it on priority basis.

Karnataka on Monday registered 38,603 new cases of COVID-19 and 476 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 22.42 lakh and the toll to 22,313.

Out of the 38,603 fresh cases reported, 13,338 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Divisions curb EU peacemaking role in Israel-Gaza violence

The European Union is set to call for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at an emergency video meeting on Tuesday, but divisions over the Middle East will marginalise the blocs role, diplomats said.U...

Bereaved Veda thanks BCCI, Jay Shah for extending support

The bereaved Veda Krishnamurthy on Tuesday thanked the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah for reaching out to her following the twin tragedies in her family, days after the board faced some sharp criticism from former Australian captain Lisa S...

269 doctors died due to COVID in second wave of pandemic: Indian Medical Association

The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said that 269 doctors across the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The IMA said Bihar suffered the largest number of casualties ...

National team call-up inspired me ahead of AFC Champions League: Dheeraj Singh

The talented Dheeraj Singh says being called for the Indian football team camp, which gave him an opportunity to train with the countrys top goalkeepers, acted as huge motivation prior to his brilliant showing for FC Goa in the AFC Champion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021