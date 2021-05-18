Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:00 IST
Russia reports 8,183 new COVID-19 cases, 364 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia reported 8,183 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 2,430 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,957,756.

The government coronavirus task force said 364 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 116,575.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

