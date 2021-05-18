Left Menu

269 doctors died due to COVID in second wave of pandemic: Indian Medical Association

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said that 269 doctors across the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said that 269 doctors across the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The IMA said Bihar suffered the largest number of casualties (78) followed by Uttar Pradesh (37) and Delhi (28).

State-wise data by IMA shows 22 doctors died due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Telangana, 14 each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, and 11 fatalities were reported in Tamil Nadu. It added that 10 doctors also died in Odisha, eight in Karnataka, and five in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier today, Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the IMA Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a long battle with COVID-19 at AIIMS in Delhi. (ANI)

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

Tel Aviv Israel, May 18 ANISputnik The Israel Defense Forces IDF said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized. An assailant armed ...

