Haryana man who performed last rites of over 300 COVID victims succumbs to virus
An official of the Hisar Municipal Corporation, who ensured a dignified funeral for over 300 COVID-19 victims ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, succumbed to the disease barely two days after testing positive, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.Praveen Kumar, 43, died at a private hospital on Monday night, the spokesperson of the municipal corporation said.Kumar was the head of the team formed by the municipal corporation to cremate the bodies of coronavirus patients.He had cremated over 300 COVID bodies so far since last year.PTI | Hisar | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:56 IST
