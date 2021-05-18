Left Menu

Germany quarantines all in 2 high-rise buildings

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:56 IST
Germany quarantines all in 2 high-rise buildings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Health officials say they have quarantined the residents of two high-rise buildings in the western German town of Velbert after several people tested positive with the coronavirus variant first detected to India.

Officials from the county of Mettmann said "there are currently several infections with the Indian virus variant in Velbert." They said several families who were in close touch with each other were affected and that everyone was being tested.

Local broadcaster WDR reported about 200 people in the two buildings were affected.

They have been quarantined, are getting tested and the Red Cross is providing food and other help. So far, the COVID-19 variant that was first detected in India has not been found a lot in Germany, but is said to be more contagious than other variants currently more prevalent in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1000 children, parents reach out to govt helpline to tackle COVID woes

From facing loneliness in COVID-19 isolation ward to exhibiting aggressive behaviour after parents contracted the virus, over 1,000 children and parents have reached out to government helpline seeking help.With an objective of providing psy...

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

Tel Aviv Israel, May 18 ANISputnik The Israel Defense Forces IDF said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized. An assailant armed ...

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

Tel Aviv Israel, May 18 ANISputnik The Israel Defense Forces IDF said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized. An assailant armed ...

BJP slams Congress, saying party trying to tarnish PM's image through 'Toolkit'

Slamming the Congress for its toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that the people can see how the Oppposition party is trying to strengthen its political ambitions while the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021