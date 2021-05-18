COVID: 4,482 new cases, 265 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate drops to 6.89 pc

The national capital reported 4,482, the lowest since April 5, and 265 fatalities on Tuesday while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 percent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

At 6.89 percent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 7 when it stood at 6.1 percent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data. However, the lesser number of fresh cases on Monday came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 65,004 -- conducted on Monday.

