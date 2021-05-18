Left Menu

COVID: 4,482 new cases, 265 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate drops to 6.89 pc

The national capital reported 4,482, the lowest since April 5, and 265 fatalities on Tuesday while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 percent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government. The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:15 IST
COVID: 4,482 new cases, 265 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate drops to 6.89 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The national capital reported 4,482, the lowest since April 5, and 265 fatalities on Tuesday while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 percent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

At 6.89 percent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 7 when it stood at 6.1 percent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data. However, the lesser number of fresh cases on Monday came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 65,004 -- conducted on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong moves forward on law to fix doctor shortfall amid backlash

Hong Kongs plans to let non-locally trained doctors practise in the city to tackle a shortfall of medical staff in the public sector moved forward on Tuesday, with the bill to be read in the legislature on June 2.Health Secretary Sophia Cha...

Over 1000 children, parents reach out to govt helpline to tackle COVID woes

From facing loneliness in COVID-19 isolation ward to exhibiting aggressive behaviour after parents contracted the virus, over 1,000 children and parents have reached out to government helpline seeking help.With an objective of providing psy...

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

Tel Aviv Israel, May 18 ANISputnik The Israel Defense Forces IDF said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized. An assailant armed ...

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

Tel Aviv Israel, May 18 ANISputnik The Israel Defense Forces IDF said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized. An assailant armed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021