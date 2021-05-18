Left Menu

Invest in health or face credit ratings 'stick' -WHO's expert panel

States that invest too little in public health could have their credit ratings cut, according to the chair of a World Health Organization panel that wants a new global body set up to spell out the risks to financial stability from healthcare failures.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:39 IST
Invest in health or face credit ratings 'stick' -WHO's expert panel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

States that invest too little in public health could have their credit ratings cut, according to the chair of a World Health Organization panel that wants a new global body set up to spell out the risks to financial stability from healthcare failures. The comments by Mario Monti come before a global health summit on Friday in Rome at which leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies will discuss the coronavirus emergency and how to prevent major health crises in the future.

"A pandemic like this one poses huge threats not just to financial stability but to the whole economic and financial system," Monti told Reuters. The former Italian prime minister chairs the WHO's Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development, set up last September by the world health body's chief for Europe, Hans Kluge.

It has recommended the G20 establish a Global Health Board which would work to prevent future pandemics by identifying risks, setting global benchmarks for preparedness, and promoting investment in health infrastructure. A report by the panel cited estimates that more than $10 trillion has been lost globally because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns to control its spread that has closed businesses and confined people to their homes.

"Every effort to integrate beforehand health and finance will largely pay itself," Monti said in an interview. The health board would be modeled after the Financial Stability Board, which was created after the 2008 financial crisis and helped steer global regulation to reduce financial and banking risks, Monti said.

It would aim to reverse a trend that has seen many wealthy nations cut spending on healthcare following the 2008 crisis. To persuade countries to spend more, health threats could be translated into financial risks, as they have been in climate policy, Monti said. Nations that under-invest could then face the risk of having their credit ratings cut.

"Credit rating agencies could take health preparedness into account in their assessments," the panel, whose members include Sylvie Goulard, deputy governor of the French central bank, said in its March report. Monti said richer nations could be hit with the "stick of the credit rating" if they underspend on health, while poorer countries might initially be helped to spend more with development aid.

He said it was too early to estimate the size of investment that could qualify as sufficient, noting that each country would have tailored targets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. Despite the PRCs dram...

Dearth of anti-COVID vaccines cause of anguish in J&K: Cong

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Tuesday said the dearth of anti-COVID vaccines in the Union Territory is a cause of concern.It also said the failure to ensure sufficient vaccines is giving rise to many questions and adding to ...

Hong Kong moves forward on law to fix doctor shortfall amid backlash

Hong Kongs plans to let non-locally trained doctors practise in the city to tackle a shortfall of medical staff in the public sector moved forward on Tuesday, with the bill to be read in the legislature on June 2.Health Secretary Sophia Cha...

Over 1000 children, parents reach out to govt helpline to tackle COVID woes

From facing loneliness in COVID-19 isolation ward to exhibiting aggressive behaviour after parents contracted the virus, over 1,000 children and parents have reached out to government helpline seeking help.With an objective of providing psy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021