Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for use in 12 to 15-year-olds

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for use in 12 to 15-year-oldsReuters | Singapore | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:43 IST
Singapore has authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 years old in a bid to extend protection to more groups as the country tackles a recent increase of infections, officials said on Tuesday. "The data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population," the health ministry said in a statement, adding "its safety profile is also consistent with the known safety profile in the adult population".
The government will also extend the interval between two-dose COVID-19 vaccines to six to eight weeks, from three to four weeks currently, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer-BioNTech
- Singapore