63 more die of COVID in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 63 coronavirus deaths while 569 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,64,355, a senior official said.

The infection has killed 2,432 people in the state, according to the latest figures.

The highest number of deaths has been recorded in HP's Kangra district at 698.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 32,913 with 10,449 alone in Kangra.

The lowest number of cases is in the Lahaul-Spiti district, where 241 people are undergoing treatment.

So far, 1,28,982 people have recovered from the infection. On Monday, the number of recoveries recorded was 4,226, the official said.

