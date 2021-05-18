Left Menu

63 more die of COVID in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:46 IST
63 more die of COVID in Himachal Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 63 coronavirus deaths while 569 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,64,355, a senior official said.

The infection has killed 2,432 people in the state, according to the latest figures.

The highest number of deaths has been recorded in HP's Kangra district at 698.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 32,913 with 10,449 alone in Kangra.

The lowest number of cases is in the Lahaul-Spiti district, where 241 people are undergoing treatment.

So far, 1,28,982 people have recovered from the infection. On Monday, the number of recoveries recorded was 4,226, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. Despite the PRCs dram...

Dearth of anti-COVID vaccines cause of anguish in J&K: Cong

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Tuesday said the dearth of anti-COVID vaccines in the Union Territory is a cause of concern.It also said the failure to ensure sufficient vaccines is giving rise to many questions and adding to ...

Hong Kong moves forward on law to fix doctor shortfall amid backlash

Hong Kongs plans to let non-locally trained doctors practise in the city to tackle a shortfall of medical staff in the public sector moved forward on Tuesday, with the bill to be read in the legislature on June 2.Health Secretary Sophia Cha...

Over 1000 children, parents reach out to govt helpline to tackle COVID woes

From facing loneliness in COVID-19 isolation ward to exhibiting aggressive behaviour after parents contracted the virus, over 1,000 children and parents have reached out to government helpline seeking help.With an objective of providing psy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021