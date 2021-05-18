Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Europe's drug regulator recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at normal fridge temperatures to 31 days from five days. ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks pushed higher on Tuesday and the dollar dipped to near three-month lows as bets that U.S. interest rates would remain low helped investors look past rising COVID-19 infections in Asia. * The eurozone economy declined by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2021, as gross domestic product contracted in all larger countries except France.

India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* British ministers are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, The Times newspaper reported. * Italy approved a decree pushing back with immediate effect a nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. and easing other curbs in regions where infections are low.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

* New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in one of the states where the disease is spreading most quickly. * Thailand reported 35 new coronavirus deaths, a record daily number that included the country's youngest victim up to now, a two-month-old baby.

* Taiwan's government said all schools would close until May 28 amid a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases. * A top medical organization has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics, saying hospitals are already overwhelmed.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Experts appointed by Tanzania's new president have declared COVID-19 vaccines to be effective and recommended joining the COVAX facility

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Canadian drug developer Medicago's plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is enhanced by a GlaxoSmithKline treatment, created a strong antibody response in a mid-stage study.

* Chinese biotechnology company Clover Biopharmaceuticals said the modified version of its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response against the original strain of the virus and some variants during animal testing. * Europe's drug regulator recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at normal fridge temperatures to 31 days from five days.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks pushed higher on Tuesday and the dollar dipped to near three-month lows as bets that U.S. interest rates would remain low helped investors look past rising COVID-19 infections in Asia.

* The eurozone economy declined by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2021, as gross domestic product contracted in all larger countries except France. * Taiwan sees a limited impact on its economy and its key semiconductor industry from its COVID-19 outbreak and is well prepared to ensure chip fabs can operate as normal.

* Dutch economy shrank 0.5% in the first three months of 2021 from the previous quarter as a lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus hit demand and triggered a recession. * Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as a slow vaccine rollout and new infections hit spending on items such as dining out and clothes.

