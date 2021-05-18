Malaysia reports record COVID-19 deaths for second successive day

Malaysia reports record COVID-19 deaths for second successive dayReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:13 IST
Malaysia on Tuesday reported 47 new coronavirus deaths, a new record in fatalities for a second successive day.
The health ministry also reported new infections of 4,865, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 479,421.
