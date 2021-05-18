Left Menu

Limpopo Premier urges to register for COVID-19 vaccine

“Vaccine recipients will be able to access the service at their nearest accredited vaccination centre with no payment,” Mathabatha said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:35 IST
Limpopo Premier urges to register for COVID-19 vaccine
On Monday, the Premier launched the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination for citizens aged 60 years and above. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has encouraged all eligible vaccine recipients to register for vaccines through the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

This as South Africa started the second phase of its vaccination rollout plan on Monday for the elderly.

"Vaccine recipients will be able to access the service at their nearest accredited vaccination centre with no payment," Mathabatha said.

The province has selected the following six sites as the main vaccination hubs for the Pfizer vaccination: Pietersburg Hospital; Mankweng Hospital; St Rita's Hospital; Donald Fraser Hospital; Dr CN Phatudi Hospital and Mokopane Hospital.

"The registration process will require all of us to work together to ensure the success of the COVID-19 vaccination. Only those who have registered will be vaccinated and to avoid overcrowding, long queues and risks of spreading COVID-19, we must wait to be invited by the department of health through SMS to go and receive our vaccine," Mathabatha said.

On Monday, the Premier launched the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination for citizens aged 60 years and above.

"To protect me and others I choose to vaccinate. I will be coming back to get my second vaccine soon," said Job Ramashala, 69, who was amongst the senior citizens that were inoculated.

The Premier also received the Pfizer vaccine at Mokopane Hospital, Mogalakwena Local Municipality, Waterberg District.

"I feel happy for choosing to vaccinate and I will be completing the second vaccine on the 8 June 2021. I am also quite pleased that our people have heard us when we said they must register to get the vaccination," Mathabatha said after getting his jab.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden reports 10,017 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 10,017 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 13,812 cases during the corresponding period last we...

UP: Twin brothers die of COVID-19 within hours of each other

Nearly a month after celebrating their 24th birthday together, twin brothers in Uttar Pradeshs Meerut died due to COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving the parents struggling to come to terms with their loss.According to the family, ...

PM laid emphasis on aggressive testing, awareness in rural areas for COVID control: K'taka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on local containment zones, aggressive testing and creating awareness among people, especially in rural areas during his interaction with Deputy Commissioners DCs of various districts, Karnataka Chief...

Treat as representation plea to exempt NGOs from prior permission to receive foreign donations: HC

A PIL to exempt registered NGOs from taking prior permission under FCRA to receive foreign contributions in the form of equipment for COVID-19 was heard on Tuesday by the Delhi High Court which asked the Centre to treat the plea as a repres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021