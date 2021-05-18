Left Menu

Govt chalks out strategy to ensure availability of anti-fungal drug

The government has chalked out a plan to increase the availability of amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of a rare fungal infection mucormycosis, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.Reviewed requirement and supply position of AmphotericinB which cures Mucormycosis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:57 IST
The government has chalked out a plan to increase the availability of amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of a rare fungal infection mucormycosis, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

''Reviewed requirement and supply position of #AmphotericinB which cures Mucormycosis. We have chalked out a strategy with manufacturers to ramp up domestic production as well as to import the drug from all over the world,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet. The minister observed that the supply of Amphotericin-B has been increased many-fold in the country.

''We have already improved the supply of #AmphotericinB by many folds. But currently, we are facing a sudden demand surge. Let me assure that we are committed to moving heaven and earth to make it available to needy patients,'' he said in another tweet. Stating that the shortage of the drug will be resolved at the earliest, Mandaviya said, ''We have also outlined the system for efficient distribution and supply chain management of #AmphotericinB. The shortage will get resolved at the earliest. I also urge states to use this drug judiciously by strictly following guidelines.'' The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had said that states have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies of the drug amongst government and private hospitals and health care agencies.

The arrangements for supply will be monitored by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA),'' it had added.

