Left Menu

Singapore seeks COVID-19 vaccination for all adults by August

Singapore on Tuesday also authorized the use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for those aged 12 to 15 years, to extend protection to more groups. The health ministry said data showed the vaccine for younger people "demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population," adding its safety profile was also consistent with that of the adult population.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:08 IST
Singapore seeks COVID-19 vaccination for all adults by August
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore is expecting to administer at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to its entire adult population by early August, authorities said on Tuesday, after a decision to widen the gap between doses to inoculate more people faster. Close to two million of Singapore's 5.7 million people have received at least one dose, according to official data as of Monday. About 1.4 million recipients have completed the full two-dose regimen, authorities said.

"Lengthening the interval to between six to eight weeks will enable us to cover more people with the first dose of the vaccine more quickly, who will then have some protection," the health ministry said. The same approach has been used elsewhere, including Britain, France, and Germany. Singapore's current gap is three to four weeks.

The move comes as the country tackles a recent increase in infections, after months with relatively few community cases. It last week tightened restrictions on social activities and urged people and companies to work from home. Singapore on Tuesday also authorized the use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for those aged 12 to 15 years, to extend protection to more groups.

The health ministry said data showed the vaccine for younger people "demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population," adding its safety profile was also consistent with that of the adult population. Singapore expects to complete its vaccination program this year, provided that supplies arrived as scheduled.

The city-state has been using the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and has taken the delivery of 200,000 doses of the vaccine of China's Sinovac, which has yet to be granted emergency use authorization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four including railway personnel held for stealing Remdesivir from Bengaluru divisional railway hospital

Four people, who allegedly stole Remdesivir injection vials from the Divisional Railway Hospital here and sold them in black market at exorbitant rates, have been arrested, authorities said on Tuesday.Based on credible information from the ...

Bangladesh arrests woman investigative journalist under colonial-era official secrecy law

A senior Bangladeshi woman journalist, known for her investigative reporting, was arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era official secrecy law, the police said on Tuesday, triggering protests by the rights groups and her colleagues....

UP: Twin brothers die of COVID-19 within hours of each other

Nearly a month after celebrating their 24th birthday together, twin brothers in Uttar Pradeshs Meerut died due to COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving the parents struggling to come to terms with their loss.According to the family, ...

Sweden reports 10,017 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 10,017 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 13,812 cases during the corresponding period last we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021