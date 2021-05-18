Left Menu

IMA requests govt to increase manpower in healthcare sector as several doctors died due to COVID

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said exposure to high viral load is increasing the mortality among doctors while requested the government to augment the manpower in the healthcare sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:29 IST
IMA requests govt to increase manpower in healthcare sector as several doctors died due to COVID
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said exposure to high viral load is increasing the mortality among doctors while requested the government to augment the manpower in the healthcare sector.

Speaking to ANI, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said, "Mortality among doctors is high as we are exposed to high viral load. We attain hundreds of patients whose infections are high. Also, many people come with symptomatic COVID, even their attendants are positive. So, doctors are exposed to this more." "The working hours of doctors have been extended because the number of patients has increased. Keeping these all leads to high mortality among doctors. But this is not the case with doctors only, several deaths are occurring among the common public too," added Dr Jayalal.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, IMA has maintained a registry on deaths of doctors. "In the second wave, we started the register in April. Till now we lost 269 doctors. Every day we record 20-25 deaths on an average," Dr Jayalal pointed out.

IMA president further requested the government to increase the manpower of the entire healthcare sector that includes doctors, nurses and parameter staffs. The IMA on Tuesday said that 269 doctors across the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The IMA said Bihar suffered the largest number of casualties (78) followed by Uttar Pradesh (37) and Delhi (28). State-wise data by IMA shows 22 doctors died due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Telangana, 14 each in Maharashtra and West Bengal and 11 fatalities were reported in Tamil Nadu.

It added that 10 doctors also died in Odisha, eight in Karnataka and five in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on Tuesday, Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the IMA Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a long battle with COVID-19 at AIIMS in Delhi.

India reported 2,63,533 new COVID cases and 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan dies at 98

Renowned Tamil writer, novelist and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, has died, family sources said.He was 98 and is survived by two sons.Rajanarayanan was ailing from age related health condition...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Public comments invited on NYDA Board applicants

The public has been invited to submit comments on the candidates who have applied to be considered for appointment as the National Youth Development Agency NYDA board members.The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and ...

Morocco's ambassador to Spain says some attitudes are unacceptable -Europa Press

Moroccos ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, told Europa Press before meeting Spains foreign minister over the Ceuta migrant crisis on Tuesday that some attitudes were unacceptable.Europa Press said it was a veiled reference to the hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021