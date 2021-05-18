Sikkim reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally surged to 11,689 as 209 more people tested positive for the virus while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 212, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported from East Sikkim district (165), West Sikkim (32), South Sikkim (11), and one in North Sikkim district, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 3,050 active COVID-19 cases while 8,217 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

At least 210 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far tested 1,05,725 samples for COVID-19 including 580 samples in the last 24 hours.

