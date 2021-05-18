Left Menu

Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over virus strain 'very dangerous' for kids

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be very dangerous for children. This new strain of the virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet. The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:45 IST
Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over virus strain 'very dangerous' for kids
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be ''very dangerous'' for children.

This new strain of the virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

''The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. While there is no know Singapore strain of the coronavirus or any known to have originated in the city State, Kejriwal appeared to be referring to a media report on Monday. The report had mentioned the threat posed to Singapore's children by the variant first detected in India.

Reacting to the media report, Dr. V K Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, on Tuesday said, ''We are examining it''.

Earlier this month, the chief minister had said Delhi should prepare for the third wave of COVID-19.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 percent.

Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 8.42 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

Wall Streets main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan dies at 98

Renowned Tamil writer, novelist and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, has died, family sources said.He was 98 and is survived by two sons.Rajanarayanan was ailing from age related health condition...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021