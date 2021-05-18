Left Menu

COVID-19 cases coming down by 10-12 percent in Kashmir: Official

However, there can be difficulty in delivery as other states have also placed orders amid a raging spread of the virus in many parts of the country. Despite all of this, vaccination for the above 45 age group category is going on in full swing and the rate in J-K is 61 percent against the 33 percent national coverage, which is almost double that of the national level percentage. Jammu and Kashmir on Monday had recorded their biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 fatalities with 73 deaths taking the toll to 3,222, while 3,344 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,47,952.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:53 IST
COVID-19 cases coming down by 10-12 percent in Kashmir: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The rate of daily COVID-19 positive patients has been coming down by 10 to 12 percent in the Kashmir division over the past few days, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole said, ''The rate of daily COVID-19 positive patients has been witnessed to be stabilizing by 10 to 12 percent in Kashmir.'' He said that, however, there are chances that the mortality rate will remain the same or even increase in the next few days.

Maintaining that the administration has been taking every possible step to contain the spread of the virus, Pole said demand for oxygen beds has also eased out as the number of beds has been increased at all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, including SKIMS, Soura, and SMHS hospitals.

He said patients in home isolation are also taken due care of by the officials concerned as they provide COVID-19 care kits to each patient testing positive for the virus to enable better treatment.

Pole said Kashmir, at present, is in a comfortable position with medical oxygen capacity as there are five oxygen manufacturing plants while 20 more such plants have been installed at different hospitals in Kashmir.

The senior officer said the COVID-19 vaccination process is also going on at a good pace as the Union Territory has even touched the 50,000 daily doses during the ongoing drive.

He said the J-K government has placed an order of 1.2 crore doses. However, there can be difficulty in delivery as other states have also placed orders amid a raging spread of the virus in many parts of the country.

Despite all of this, vaccination for the above 45 age group category is going on in full swing and the rate in J-K is 61 percent against the 33 percent national coverage, which is almost double that of the national level percentage.

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday had recorded their biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 fatalities with 73 deaths taking the toll to 3,222, while 3,344 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,47,952. Out of the new cases, 1,926 were from the Kashmir division of the UT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

Wall Streets main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan dies at 98

Renowned Tamil writer, novelist and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, has died, family sources said.He was 98 and is survived by two sons.Rajanarayanan was ailing from age related health condition...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021