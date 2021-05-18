Left Menu

37 doctors in UP hospitals have died of COVID in second wave: IMA

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:58 IST
37 doctors in UP hospitals have died of COVID in second wave: IMA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-seven doctors in Uttar Pradesh hospitals have died in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the IMA in Delhi said on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Uttar Pradesh unit, 54 doctors had died due to the viral disease in the first wave. National vice-president of the IMA and head of COVID-19 task force of the IMA's UP unit, Ashok Rai, said 32 doctors have died in the second wave of the pandemic up to Sunday.

''As per data available till Sunday, doctors who died due to COVID-19 in the second wave in the state include Dr. Anand Tandon (Sitapur), Dr. SP Mishra (Gonda), Dr. Raghvendra Singh (Barabanki), Dr. Akhilesh Paswan (Gorakhpur), Dr. Alpana Jha (Lucknow), Dr. Mohd Ashraf Ali (Rampur), Dr. Swati Singh (Saharanpur),'' he told PTI.

Rai added that most of these doctors got infected while administering medical treatment to COVID-infected patients, while some senior doctors died at their residence.

The IMA on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

Wall Streets main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan dies at 98

Renowned Tamil writer, novelist and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, has died, family sources said.He was 98 and is survived by two sons.Rajanarayanan was ailing from age related health condition...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021