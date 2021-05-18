Left Menu

City hospital commissions PSA oxygen plant in 7 days

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:59 IST
City hospital commissions PSA oxygen plant in 7 days

A city-based hospital has installed a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plant in just seven days, an official of the health facility said.

Narayan Memorial Hospital on Tuesday said it has installed a 600 litre per minute capacity PSA medical oxygen generation plant in just seven days against 3-4 months required in normal situations.

The plant built at Rs 2.1 crore is equivalent to 126 bulk 47 litres cylinders of oxygen per day.

''The PSA medical oxygen generation plant will help in meeting the challenge at the time of Covid surge and also in providing treatment to patients in future,'' the CEO of the 200-bed hospital, Suparna Sengupta said.

