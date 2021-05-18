Left Menu

Mexico aims to finish COVID-19 vaccinations by October

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:21 IST
Mexico aims to finish COVID-19 vaccinations by October
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government aims to conclude vaccinating the country's population against COVID-19 by October, part of a plan to lessen the strain of the pandemic before winter arrives.

Lopez Obrador added that by July, health authorities will begin providing jabs to those as young as 40 years of age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

Wall Streets main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan dies at 98

Renowned Tamil writer, novelist and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, has died, family sources said.He was 98 and is survived by two sons.Rajanarayanan was ailing from age related health condition...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021