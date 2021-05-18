Mexico aims to finish COVID-19 vaccinations by October

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government aims to conclude vaccinating the country's population against COVID-19 by October, part of a plan to lessen the strain of the pandemic before winter arrives.

Lopez Obrador added that by July, health authorities will begin providing jabs to those as young as 40 years of age.

