Health News Roundup: Sweden's third COVID wave ebbing fast as vaccines bite; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Exclusive: G20 snubs COVID patent waiver, waters down pledge on WHO's funding - draft

Leaders of the world's largest economies back "voluntary licensing" of COVID-19 vaccine patents, the draft conclusions of a summit show, watering down a U.S. push for waivers and earlier commitments to supply more funds to the World Health Organization. The draft document, seen by Reuters, lists commitments of G20 nations and other countries and is to be adopted on Friday at a Global Health Summit in Rome, one of this year's major events to coordinate global actions against the pandemic.

Singapore seeks COVID-19 vaccination for all adults by August

Singapore is expecting to administer at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to its entire adult population by early August, authorities said on Tuesday, after a decision to widen the gap between doses to inoculate more people faster. Close to two million of Singapore's 5.7 million people have received at least one dose, according to official data as of Monday. About 1.4 million recipients have completed the full two-dose regimen, authorities said.

Bristol Myers to pay up to $1.38 billion to develop, sell Agenus's cancer therapy

Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb will pay biotech firm Agenus Inc up to $1.38 billion to exclusively develop and commercialize its experimental cancer drug, AGEN1777, the companies said on Tuesday. The drug candidate, primarily being tested to improve anti-tumor activity, will also be studied and developed by Bristol Myers for immuno-oncology treatments including non-small cell lung cancer, which accounts for about 85% of lung cancer cases globally.

Biden to send 20 million doses of U.S.-authorized vaccines abroad for first time

President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use. The move marks a notable pivot from the White House as the administration seeks to use the country's vaccine supply as a diplomatic tool with the pandemic outlook brightening at home.

Sweden's third COVID wave ebbing fast as vaccines bite

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has seen the number of cases and intensive care patients drop fast in the recent weeks with more than 40% of the adult population now have received at least one dose of vaccine. The Nordic country registered 10,017 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday, a decline compared to the 13,812 cases reported during the corresponding period last week.

Hong Kong moves forward on law to fix doctor shortfall amid backlash

Hong Kong's plans to let non-locally trained doctors practice in the city to tackle a shortfall of medical staff in the public sector moved forward on Tuesday, with the bill to be read in the legislature on June 2. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said Hong Kong faces a serious shortage of doctors compared with international standards, and the crunch was expected to "severely deteriorate" in the medium term.

Invest in health or face credit ratings 'stick' -WHO's expert panel

States that invest too little in public health could have their credit ratings cut, according to the chair of a World Health Organization panel that wants a new global body set up to spell out the risks to financial stability from healthcare failures. The comments by Mario Monti come before a global health summit on Friday in Rome at which leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies will discuss the coronavirus emergency and how to prevent major health crises in the future.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's COVID tally passes 25 million

Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective

A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday. The Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.

India's COVID tally passes 25 million; cyclone complicates efforts in Modi's state

India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in one of the states where the disease is spreading most quickly. COVID-19 tests were administered to 200,000 people evacuated from coastal districts of the western state of Gujarat before the cyclone struck late on Monday and efforts were being made to try to limit any spread of infections.

