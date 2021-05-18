Left Menu

Centre dispatches over 11,000 oxygen concentrators, nearly 16,000 cylinders received as global aid to states/UTs

As India continues its battle against COVID-19, the Central government has dispatched 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 8,526 ventilators/Bi-PAP, and about 6.1 lakhs Remdesivir vials to various states and union territories (UTs) which were received as foreign aid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:05 IST
Centre dispatches over 11,000 oxygen concentrators, nearly 16,000 cylinders received as global aid to states/UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As India continues its battle against COVID-19, the Central government has dispatched 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 8,526 ventilators/Bi-PAP, and about 6.1 lakhs Remdesivir vials to various states and union territories (UTs) which were received as foreign aid. According to a press release, these supplies were dispatched between April 27 and May 17 this year.

The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring the allocation on a regular basis. "Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations," the statement further added.

This Cell started functioning from April 26 and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been framed and implemented by the Ministry since May 2.Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support as India continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's parliament dismisses health minister over COVID response

Ukraines parliament voted on Tuesday to fire Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of the failures in the countrys vaccination campaign and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.Ukraine is among the European countries most affect...

End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA

Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdogs starkest warning yet to curb fos...

Greek island Corfu welcomes first cruise ship of new season

The Greek island of Corfu welcomed its first cruise ship of the new season on Tuesday, hoping much awaited tourists will help salvage losses incurred during 2020 due to the coronavirus. Corfu port authorities said some 600 tourists from cou...

More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

More than 50 migrants have drowned or disappeared off the coast of Tunisia, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform, the Tunisian Defence Ministry said Tuesday. Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Zekri said that the boat car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021