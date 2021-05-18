Left Menu

Nurse who treated UK PM Johnson for COVID slams government as she quits job- paper

The paper said McGee was referring to the government's highly-criticised proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff, which Johnson's political opponents and unions have described as insulting to those who had been fighting the pandemic. "Lots of nurses felt that the government hadn't led very effectively – the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:17 IST
Nurse who treated UK PM Johnson for COVID slams government as she quits job- paper

A nurse who looked after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a hospital intensive care ward as he battled COVID-19 is leaving her job, with a newspaper saying she had become fed up with his government's treatment of healthcare workers. Jenny McGee, from New Zealand, was one of two nurses singled out for praise by Johnson for their care during his spell in hospital last April during which he said the National Health Service (NHS) had saved his life.

The prime minister had heralded McGee and one of her colleagues for staying by his bedside at London's St Thomas' Hospital "when things could have gone either way". However, in an embarrassment for Johnson, McGee has now quit the NHS, lambasting her former patient and his government's treatment of health staff, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

"We're not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I'm just sick of it. So I've handed in my resignation," the paper quoted her as telling a Channel 4 TV documentary to be aired on May 24. The paper said McGee was referring to the government's highly-criticised proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff, which Johnson's political opponents and unions have described as insulting to those who had been fighting the pandemic.

"Lots of nurses felt that the government hadn't led very effectively – the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages. It was just very upsetting," McGee said of the government's overall response. Johnson's office made no direct reference to the remarks in response, but said the government would "do everything in our power to support" NHS workers.

"We are extremely grateful for the care NHS staff have provided throughout the pandemic in particular," a spokeswoman said. "That is why they have been exempted from the public sector wide pay freeze implemented as a result of the difficult economic situation created by the pandemic." St Thomas' Hospital issued a statement on behalf of McGee in which she said she was "excited to start a nursing contract in the Caribbean, before a holiday back home in New Zealand later in the year".

"After the toughest year of my nursing career, I'm taking a step back from the NHS but hope to return in the future," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's parliament dismisses health minister over COVID response

Ukraines parliament voted on Tuesday to fire Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of the failures in the countrys vaccination campaign and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.Ukraine is among the European countries most affect...

End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA

Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdogs starkest warning yet to curb fos...

Greek island Corfu welcomes first cruise ship of new season

The Greek island of Corfu welcomed its first cruise ship of the new season on Tuesday, hoping much awaited tourists will help salvage losses incurred during 2020 due to the coronavirus. Corfu port authorities said some 600 tourists from cou...

More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

More than 50 migrants have drowned or disappeared off the coast of Tunisia, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform, the Tunisian Defence Ministry said Tuesday. Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Zekri said that the boat car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021