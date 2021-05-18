Delhi's Covishield stock for 18-44 running out, may have to stop vaccinating them soon: Atishi

Left Menu

AAP MLA Atishi Tuesday said Delhi is left with only three days stock of Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group, and if more doses are not supplied the vaccination drive for this category will have to be stopped in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:45 IST
AAP MLA Atishi Tuesday said Delhi is left with only three days' stock of Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group, and if more doses are not supplied the vaccination drive for this category will have to be stopped in the city. Delhi's stock of Covaxin -- the second coronavirus vaccine in use in the country -- for this age group has already ended, leading the AAP government to shut vaccination centres administering Bharat Biotech-made jabs to this category of beneficiaries. Releasing the city's latest ''vaccination bulletin'', Atishi said the city will have only three days of Covishield stock left for the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening. ''We appeal to the Central government to make more vaccines available for this category immediately, else we might have to stop vaccinating this group next week,'' she said. However, she added Delhi received 60,240 Covaxin doses for those aged above 45, healthcare and frontline workers on Tuesday.

But for this category too, she said, the city has now two days of Covaxin stock left, while Covishield doses can last up to four days.

However, she added, the number of ''walk-in'' centres for this age group will be increased in the coming days. The Centre has been providing doses for those above 45 years and all healthcare and frontline workers across India. States were allowed to procure and vaccinate those between 18-44 years starting May 1.

Atishi also said that 1.13 lakh beneficiaries received jabs on May 17. Around 10.75 lakh people have got both the doses since the inoculation drive began on January 16.

A total of 46.94 lakh doses have been administered in Delhi so far, according to the ''vaccination bulletin'' released by the government. PTI GVS/SLB TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

