Don't give vaccines for pvt drives, Thane mayor tells TMC

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske on Tuesday said the city's civic body should not distribute COVID-19 vaccines to companies and banks for special drives in their premises as this would inconvenience people amid a shortage of doses.

Mhaske said some institutions had requested the Thane Municipal Corporation for vaccine drives in their premises but the civic body should not entertain them, and they should be asked to procure doses on their own.

