COVID: 7 more deaths in Noida, Ghaziabad; 634 new cases, 1,535 recoveries

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five more COVID-19 deaths that pushed its toll to 397, while two more people succumbed in Ghaziabad where the number of such fatalities reached 388 on Tuesday, official data showed.

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:00 IST
The two neighbouring districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 785, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period. As for new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 345 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 60,292. Its active cases reached 5,444, the data showed. Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 289 new cases that pushed its case tally to 52,047 and active cases to 3,274, it showed.

On the brighter side, 907 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 628 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 54,451 and 48,385, respectively. Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.65 per cent and recovery rate at 90.31 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.74 per cent and 92.96 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 1,36,342 from 1,49,032 on Monday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 14,83,249 and the death toll surged to 18,072 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

