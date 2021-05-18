Left Menu

Will examine data of 2-DG drug for adding it to national COVID treatment protocol: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:02 IST
Will examine data of 2-DG drug for adding it to national COVID treatment protocol: Govt

The government will consider including India's first indigenous anti-COVID drug 2-DG in the national COVID-19 treatment protocol after examining the data of the medicine, officials said Tuesday.

At a press conference, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for emergency use of the drug after looking at the data.

The drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad. In response to a question, Paul said, ''We will examine in COVID-19 National Task Force meeting for adding the drug in the national treatment protocol.'' The first batch of the adjunct COVID therapy anti-COVID drug was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and handed over to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan here on Monday.

One box each of the sachets of the drug was handed over to Delhi AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Lt Gen Sunil Kant of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

More will be handed over to different hospitals across the country for emergency use.

Vardhan termed 2-DG an important development by DRDO and DRL that will reduce the recovery time and oxygen dependency in COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 2,412 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Britain recorded 2,412 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a rise of more than 400 from the day before, with another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus.The data also showed 36.81 million people had received the fi...

Greek island Corfu welcomes first cruise ship of new season

The Greek island of Corfu welcomed its first cruise ship of the new season on Tuesday, hoping much awaited tourists will help salvage losses incurred during 2020 due to the coronavirus. Corfu port authorities said some 600 tourists from cou...

Over 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre

More than 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories, while one lakh jabs will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Centre said on Tuesday.In a statement, the Union Health Ministr...

Ukraine's parliament dismisses health minister over COVID response

Ukraines parliament voted on Tuesday to fire Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of the failures in the countrys vaccination campaign and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.Ukraine is among the European countries most affect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021