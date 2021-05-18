Total lockdown in East Khasi Hills district from May 19 to 31

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday announced total lockdown in East Khasi Hills district from Wednesday 8 pm till May 31 following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

East Khasi Hills district of which state capital Shillong is a part, now has 3,076 active COVID-19 cases out of the total 5,332 cases in the state and has reported 301 coronavirus deaths out of the total 332 deaths.

''Following the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, the government has decided to impose total lockdown in East Khasi Hills district till May 31,'' Tynsong said.

The total lockdown will begin at 8 pm on Wednesday and will be in force till May 31, he said.

Tynsong said the deputy commissioners in other districts have also been authorised to take appropriate decisions if lockdown is required under their jurisdiction.

Meghalaya on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 906 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 24,872 while 19 new fatalities took the death toll to 355.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)