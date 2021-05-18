Left Menu

Black fungus killed 16 people in Aurangabad in 40 days

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:06 IST
Black fungus killed 16 people in Aurangabad in 40 days

Sixteen patients suffering from Mucormycosis, a rare but serious infection, have lost their lives during treatment in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city between April 1 and May 10, a senior municipal official said on Tuesday.

During this period, more than 200 Mucormycosis patients, hailing from various places, were admitted for treatment in health facilities in Aurangabad, the official said.

Among them, 16 patients died of which only four were from Aurangabad city, Municipal Health Officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI.

As per data provided by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), between April 1 and May 10, a total of 201 patients were admitted for treatment of Mucormycosis, also called black fungus, in six medical facilities in the city.

Out of these, 145 patients underwent surgical procedure, while others were treated with various medical interventions, another official said.

Out of the total infected patients registered with the civic administration, 76 were diabetic, the official said.

Talking to reporters, Dr Padalkar said, ''Mucormycosis is a fungal infection. This fungus is present in the air and when immunity declines and blood sugar increases, this infection may attack a person.'' ''Patients detected with this infection are mostly diabetic, who were on oxygen and given steroids during treatment.'' She said the fungus, now being found in recovering or recovered COVID-19 patients, goes inside the body through nose and reaches lungs, eyes and the sinuses.

''Over 200 patients were detected with this infection (in Aurangabad) and many of them recovered. Unfortunately, 16 of them have lost their lives,'' Padalkar said.

The AMC has set up a group of ophthalmologists, ENT and other specialists for treating this infection, which requires a multidisciplinary approach, she said.

Mucormycosis has a range of symptoms which depend on where in the body the fungus is growing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 2,412 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Britain recorded 2,412 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a rise of more than 400 from the day before, with another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus.The data also showed 36.81 million people had received the fi...

Greek island Corfu welcomes first cruise ship of new season

The Greek island of Corfu welcomed its first cruise ship of the new season on Tuesday, hoping much awaited tourists will help salvage losses incurred during 2020 due to the coronavirus. Corfu port authorities said some 600 tourists from cou...

Over 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre

More than 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories, while one lakh jabs will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Centre said on Tuesday.In a statement, the Union Health Ministr...

Ukraine's parliament dismisses health minister over COVID response

Ukraines parliament voted on Tuesday to fire Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of the failures in the countrys vaccination campaign and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.Ukraine is among the European countries most affect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021