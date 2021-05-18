Black fungus killed 16 people in Aurangabad in 40 days

Sixteen patients suffering from Mucormycosis, a rare but serious infection, have lost their lives during treatment in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city between April 1 and May 10, a senior municipal official said on Tuesday.

During this period, more than 200 Mucormycosis patients, hailing from various places, were admitted for treatment in health facilities in Aurangabad, the official said.

Among them, 16 patients died of which only four were from Aurangabad city, Municipal Health Officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI.

As per data provided by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), between April 1 and May 10, a total of 201 patients were admitted for treatment of Mucormycosis, also called black fungus, in six medical facilities in the city.

Out of these, 145 patients underwent surgical procedure, while others were treated with various medical interventions, another official said.

Out of the total infected patients registered with the civic administration, 76 were diabetic, the official said.

Talking to reporters, Dr Padalkar said, ''Mucormycosis is a fungal infection. This fungus is present in the air and when immunity declines and blood sugar increases, this infection may attack a person.'' ''Patients detected with this infection are mostly diabetic, who were on oxygen and given steroids during treatment.'' She said the fungus, now being found in recovering or recovered COVID-19 patients, goes inside the body through nose and reaches lungs, eyes and the sinuses.

''Over 200 patients were detected with this infection (in Aurangabad) and many of them recovered. Unfortunately, 16 of them have lost their lives,'' Padalkar said.

The AMC has set up a group of ophthalmologists, ENT and other specialists for treating this infection, which requires a multidisciplinary approach, she said.

Mucormycosis has a range of symptoms which depend on where in the body the fungus is growing.

