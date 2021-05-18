115 cases of black fungus detected in Haryana so far, govt taking steps: Vij

A total of 115 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been detected in Haryana so far, with Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday saying the state government is taking various steps, including setting up of 20-bed wards in medical colleges for specialised treatment.

He told reporters here that all civil hospitals have been informed to refer such cases to medical colleges for better treatment. ''All civil hospitals have been told that if they have any black fungus case, it would be better if they refer these to medical colleges where specialist doctors can treat them in a better manner...So far, 115 cases of black fungus have been detected in the state,'' Vij said.

The Haryana government has constituted an expert committee to decide on the distribution of injection amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of mucormycosis, in the state to patients admitted in public and private hospitals, according to an official statement.

The injection will be provided free of cost to patients admitted to Government Medical Colleges and Government Hospitals. Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes. Diabetics are more vulnerable to the infection.

Black fungus has been declared a notified disease in Haryana.

Under this, the Haryana government has formed regulations called 'The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021'.

All the healthcare facilities, both government and private, will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by the Centre and state governments and amended from time-to-time, the statement said. According to the regulations, all healthcare facilities (government and private) will report each and every suspected or confirmed case of mucormycosis to the health department through concerned civil surgeon. Meanwhile, about the lockdown currently enforced in the state to check COVID-19 spread, Vij said he knows that small shopkeepers, traders and daily wagers and other people are facing difficulties.

''But the support they have given in the lockdown is commendable. This has led to a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the state because the curbs were imposed to check the COVID cases. On day (May 3) when the lockdown was announced in Haryana, 16,000 COVID cases were reported in the state daily but today the number has come down to over 7,000,'' he said.

Regarding vaccination against COVID-19, he said people are being vaccinated.

''We are getting supplies, but we need more. That is why we are floating global tenders to procure more,'' Vij said.

