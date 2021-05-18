COVID-19: Nashik sees 1,073 cases, 32 deaths, 680 recoveries

Nashik's COVID-19 tally reached 3,73,210 after 1,073 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

The death of 32 patients increased the toll to 4,162 and the recovery count stood at 3,50,555 after 680 people were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, he added.

With 14,574 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 14,75,250, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)