Left Menu

States given 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, over 11,000 concentrators received as foreign aid: Centre

The ministry said that a cell has been created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:31 IST
States given 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, over 11,000 concentrators received as foreign aid: Centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to May 17, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The government has been receiving international cooperation through COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations. Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments have seamlessly collaborated under the 'whole of government' approach for expeditiously delivering incoming global aid to states and union territories, the Union health ministry said.

It said that cumulatively, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 8,526 ventilators or Bi-PAPs and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May.

Major consignments received on May 16-17 were from Australia, Gilead (USA), Indo-Swiss Chamber of Commerce include ventilators, Bi-PAP and CPAP (1056), Remdesivir vials (57,893), the ministry said.

Effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to recipient states, union territories and institutions is an ongoing exercise, it said, adding that the process is being monitored on a regular basis. The ministry said that a cell has been created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations. This cell started functioning from April 26 and a Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the ministry since May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadananda Gowda reviews availability of medicines for COVID19 management

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda held a meeting today with senior officials Department of Pharmaceuticals to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of COVID19.In a tweet shared by ...

UAE summons Lebanese ambassador over foreign minister's comments- WAM

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador to the country and handed him an official protest note denouncing comments by Lebanons foreign minister it said were inconsistent with diplomatic norms, UAE state ne...

Doping-Canada tops up WADA contribution while U.S. holds out

Canada made an additional contribution of nearly 1 million to its annual World Anti-Doping Agency dues on Tuesday at a time when the United States is threatening to withhold its WADA funding unless demanded reforms are enacted. With WADA ho...

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu tomorrow to review situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Ministers Office. The Prime Minister will leave Delhi at 9.30 am tomorrow and land at Bhavnag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021