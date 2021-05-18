Ukraine's parliament dismisses health minister over COVID response

Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to fire Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of the failures in the country's vaccination campaign and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine is among the European countries most affected by the pandemic but is lagging in its vaccination efforts, with only 948,330 Ukrainians having received their first vaccine dose as of May 18.

The country of 41 million people has registered more than 2 million infections and 48,469 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

