UK records 2,412 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

UK records 2,412 new COVID cases, 7 deathsReuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:38 IST
Britain recorded 2,412 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a rise of more than 400 from the day before, with another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus.
The data also showed 36.81 million people had received the first dose of a vaccine, while 20.55 million have now had both shots.
Also Read: Prize winner? Welcome to Britain with relaxed visa requirements
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain