UK records 2,412 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Britain recorded 2,412 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a rise of more than 400 from the day before, with another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus.

The data also showed 36.81 million people had received the first dose of a vaccine, while 20.55 million have now had both shots.

Also Read: Prize winner? Welcome to Britain with relaxed visa requirements

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)