Left Menu

COVID-19 second wave extremely severe in Assam, CM seeks funds from people

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the impact of the second wave of COVID- 19 has been extremely severe in the northeastern state for which medical infrastructure needs to be strengthened.Through his social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, Sarma appealed to the public to contribute generously to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund or the Assam Arogya Nidhi account to support the governments efforts in handling the pandemic.The impact of the second wave of COVID-19 has been extremely severe in Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:40 IST
COVID-19 second wave extremely severe in Assam, CM seeks funds from people

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the impact of the second wave of COVID- 19 has been ''extremely severe'' in the northeastern state for which medical infrastructure needs to be strengthened.

Through his social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, Sarma appealed to the public to contribute generously to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund or the Assam Arogya Nidhi account to support the governments efforts in handling the pandemic.

''The impact of the second wave of COVID-19 has been extremely severe in Assam. Against this backdrop, there is a need to further strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state,'' a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Minister said.

The pandemic has been the ''greatest health challenge'' and it has caused untold suffering to humanity with many precious lives being lost, Sarma said.

''The Assam Government has taken a series of steps to deal with this unprecedented challenge. We have worked to improve our medical infrastructure, taken steps to create more ICU beds and COVID-19 Care Centres. We have also upped our oxygen generation and storage.

''Your donations would be utilised only for COVID-19 prevention. ... The list of donors will be released by the government from time to time and all donations would be exempted from income tax,'' he added.

During the first wave of COVID-19 last year, Sarma, who was the health minister then, had made similar appeals to the people.

Though the amount contributed to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund was not made public, Sarma had informed the state Assembly in September that Rs 116.1 crore had been received from 53,534 persons in the Assam Arogya Nidhi account.

On April 21, Sarma had announced that Assam would provide vaccines to people of the 18-44 age group free of cost, and donations received last year in Assam Arogya Nidhi would be utilised for this purpose.

Assam reported a record 92 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while the number of COVID-19 cases registered an all- time high of 6,394 persons, pushing the total number of infections to 3,35,023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadananda Gowda reviews availability of medicines for COVID19 management

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda held a meeting today with senior officials Department of Pharmaceuticals to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of COVID19.In a tweet shared by ...

UAE summons Lebanese ambassador over foreign minister's comments- WAM

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador to the country and handed him an official protest note denouncing comments by Lebanons foreign minister it said were inconsistent with diplomatic norms, UAE state ne...

Doping-Canada tops up WADA contribution while U.S. holds out

Canada made an additional contribution of nearly 1 million to its annual World Anti-Doping Agency dues on Tuesday at a time when the United States is threatening to withhold its WADA funding unless demanded reforms are enacted. With WADA ho...

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu tomorrow to review situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Ministers Office. The Prime Minister will leave Delhi at 9.30 am tomorrow and land at Bhavnag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021