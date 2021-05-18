Less than one lakh inoculated in Maharashtra on Monday

The shortage of doses and closure of some centers on account of cyclone Tauktae led to less than one lakh persons receiving the jabs of coronavius vaccines in Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.

As many as 99,699 people received vaccine jabs on Monday, taking the total so far to 2,00,90,308. The daily number of those getting inoculated has been generally above one lakh till now.

Ahead of cyclonic storm Tauktae, the Maharashtra government suspended the vaccination drive in parts of Mumbai and several other districts as precaution.

So far 23,23,322 frontline workers, 18,50,773 healthcare workers, 6,55,685 persons in the 18-45 age group and 1,52,60,528 in the above-45 age group have received at least one dose of vaccines against COVID-19.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier that the pace of vaccination would increase soon as the supply of Covishield vials from the Serum Institute of India is likely to increase after May 20.

