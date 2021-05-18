Leaders of the world's largest economies back "voluntary licensing" of COVID-19 vaccine patents, the draft conclusions of a summit show, watering down a U.S. push for waivers and earlier commitments to supply more funds to the World Health Organization. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Sweden has seen the number of cases and intensive care patients drop fast in the recent weeks with more than 40% of the adult population now having received at least one dose of vaccine. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was currently no conclusive evidence to delay plans to remove coronavirus restrictions in England next month.

* Britain's energy watchdog has opened a consultation on its plans not to increase an allowance for energy providers introduced to help them cope with the pandemic. * France's COVID-19 vaccine injections stood at around 3.5 million last week, marking their highest level since France's vaccination campaign started, a health ministry official said.

* Russia's S7 Airlines joined Aeroflot in its decision to cancel flights to Turkey this summer as they await a government decision to lift flight restrictions introduced over COVID-19. * Germany will stop restricting vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7.

AMERICAS * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government aims to conclude vaccinating the population by October, while the foreign minister said he hoped restrictions on the U.S.-Mexico border imposed due to the pandemic would be lifted before the summer ends.

* U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States has shared vaccines authorised for domestic use. * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the pandemic was worth over $5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India, whose COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million, is unlikely to resume major exports of vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, three government sources said.

* India's Biological E. will produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside its own candidate, its managing director said. * India's largest vaccine producer, Serum Institute, said it would continue to scale up its production of AstraZeneca's vaccine and start exporting to other countries by the end of the year.

* Singapore is expecting to administer at least one dose of a vaccine to its entire adult population by early August, authorities said. * Malaysia reported 47 new coronavirus deaths, a new record in fatalities for a second successive day.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * African leaders and the heads of multilateral lenders met in Paris to find ways of financing African economies hurt by the pandemic and discuss handling the continent's billions of dollars in debt.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who had already received a first shot of AstraZeneca is highly safe and effective.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks pushed higher and the dollar dipped to near three-month lows as bets that U.S. interest rates would remain low helped investors look past any short-term damage stemming from increased infections in Asia.

* Cyprus expects its economy to grow by between 4.5% and 5% this year, finance minister said, citing a stronger first quarter and the country's vaccination programme for the upward revision. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Jagoda Darlak. Editing by Nick Macfie)

