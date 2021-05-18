Himachal sees record 78 COVID deaths in single day, 2,892 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday saw a record 78 deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day, while 2,892 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 1,66,678, a senior official said.

So far, the infection has claimed 2,447 lives in the state, according to data updated till 7 pm on Tuesday.

The highest 701 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in Kangra district, while the lowest 14 in Lahaul-Spiti district. The number of active cases in the state stands at 34,888.

Worst-hit Kangra district has the maximum of 11,122 active cases.

The lowest number is in Lahaul-Spiti district, where currently 235 people are under treatment.

Till now, 1,29,315 people have recovered from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 4,559 people recovered from the infection, the official said. PTI DJI KJ

