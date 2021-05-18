Left Menu

COVID-19: Nashik sees 1,073 cases, 32 deaths, 680 recoveries

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:11 IST
Nashik's COVID-19 tally reached 3,73,210 after 1,073 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

The death of 32 patients increased the toll to 4,162 and the recovery count stood at 3,50,555 after 680 people were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, he added.

With 14,574 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 14,75,250, he said.

Meanwhile, Nashik Municipal Corporation officials said the civic body planned to buy vaccines if they are available ahead of the state government allotting doses.

They said the city has around five lakh people in the 18-44 age group and their vaccination must be done on priority in view of the rising number of cases, adding that the issue was discussed in a meeting attended by mayor Satish Kulkarni, NMC commissioner Kailas Jadhav and senior officials.

