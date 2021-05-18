Left Menu

Govt chalks out strategy to ensure availability of anti-fungal drug

The government has chalked out a plan to increase the availability of amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of a rare fungal infection mucormycosis, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.Reviewed requirement and supply position of AmphotericinB which cures Mucormycosis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:14 IST
Govt chalks out strategy to ensure availability of anti-fungal drug

The government has chalked out a plan to increase the availability of amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of a rare fungal infection mucormycosis, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

''Reviewed requirement and supply position of #AmphotericinB which cures Mucormycosis. We have chalked out a strategy with manufacturers to ramp up domestic production as well as to import the drug from all over the world,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet. The minister observed that the supply of Amphotericin-B has been increased many-fold in the country.

''We have already improved the supply of #AmphotericinB by many folds. But currently, we are facing a sudden demand surge. Let me assure that we are committed to moving heaven and earth to make it available to needy patients,'' he said in another tweet. Stating that the shortage of the drug will be resolved at the earliest, Mandaviya said, ''We have also outlined the system for efficient distribution and supply chain management of #AmphotericinB. The shortage will get resolved at the earliest. I also urge states to use this drug judiciously by strictly following guidelines.'' The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had said that states have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies of the drug amongst government and private hospitals and health care agencies.

The arrangements for supply will be monitored by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA), it had added. Later, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda said he held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Pharmaceuticals to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of COVID19.

''Held a meeting with Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) and other officials from the Department to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of #COVID19. @Pharmadept is working with states to ensure the uninterrupted availability of medicines across the country,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minda Corp posts Rs 12.92 cr profit for Jan-Mar

Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 12.92 crore for the March quarter against a loss of Rs 299.78 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose by 45 per cent to Rs 801.30 cror...

Leading Bihar cardiologist succumbs to COVID at Hyderabad hospital

A leading cardiologist of Bihar, who was recently airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment of COVID- related complications, on Tuesday breathed his last at a hospital in the southern city, according to information received here.Condolences came...

Afghanistan 'ready' to fight Taliban after US pullout: President Ghani

The Afghan government is ready to fight against the Taliban after the full withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, said President Ashraf Ghani as the US announced the completion of up to 20 per cent troops from the war-torn country. ...

Sadananda Gowda reviews availability of medicines for COVID19 management

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda held a meeting today with senior officials Department of Pharmaceuticals to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of COVID19.In a tweet shared by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021